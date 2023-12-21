DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OnlyFemmes presents Party Favors

The End
Thu, 21 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
Free
About

OnlyFemmes is a femme-led collective throwing parties that feature up-and-coming women and non-binary DJs in New York City.

For this session of OnlyFemmes, we’re bringing you a goodie bag of club-forward sounds, served up by seasoned selectas who’ll take...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

3
Janus Rose, SENAIDA, OnlyFemmes and 3 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

