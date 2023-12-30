Top track

Lockness

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wizedev / Kuh-Leeb / Nu Unheard / Tyrie / Ben Beam

Static Age Records
Sat, 30 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lockness
Got a code?

About

End 2023 on a high note, with some of the finest regional rappers out there!

WIZEDEV

Local rapper just dropped a buzz-building new album "Young, Hurt & Hungry". With WizeDev, you can expect a soulful and genuine performance. They’ve been performing poetr...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Static Age Records.

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.