Julia Jacklin

The Blue Room
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$32.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Since releasing her debut album Don’t Let the Kids Win in 2016, Julia Jacklin has carved out a fearsome reputation as a direct lyricist, willing to excavate the parameters of intimacy and agency in song...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

