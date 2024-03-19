Top track

FEUX - The Max Mantra Tour - Brighton

Green Door Store
Tue, 19 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Feux's live performances mix classic sounds and bilingual innovation, captivating crowds in the UK and abroad.

Feux has placed himself as one of the most compelling live acts in the UK, having supported close friends Sainte and Lord Apex on their UK tours...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The New Society.

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

