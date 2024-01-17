DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Even Hell Has Its Heroes

Siberia
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
FilmNew Orleans
$12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Since 1989, the slowest metal band on the planet has conjured some of music’s most striking tectonic changes. Not only did the band Earth create a glacially paced subgenre of metal and play a pivotal role in the popularization of grunge, but visionary lead...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

