Thumbing It In, A Variety Night & Carols

The George Tavern
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Merry Christmas thumb and all!

Come ring in the Yuletide at 9th December at the George tavern and thumb it in. A variety night hosted by Zygmunt Dounge that promises a cheeky and churlish event with music, comedy, clowns, and a carol concert.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Thumbing It In

Lineup

L’Daniel Samuel Young

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

