Amplify and Friends UK Tour London

Scala
Sat, 11 May 2024, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Award winning DJ & Producer embarks on his first official UK tour in 2024, Amplify & friends comes to London on Saturday 11th May!

Def:inition, DNB Collective & Drumatics presents

AMPLIFY & FRIENDS - UK TOUR - LONDON

Saturday 11th May 2024

Scala London...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Def:inition, DNB Collective & Drumatics

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends5:30 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

