DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join TigerHeat Thursday December 28th at Stache in West Hollywood for 18+ Thursday nights with our Roar 2024 Final Thursday of the Year party. $7 well drinks before 11pm.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.