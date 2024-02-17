Top track

Big Trouble in Little China

DJ Yoda 'History of Hip-Hop' set

The Boileroom
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£20.30

About

DJ Yoda is a multi-award-winning hip-hop DJ and producer, headlining festivals and clubs around the world. No typical club DJ, his interests lie in finding fresh and unique ways to bring turntables out of the club and getting involved in bespoke collaborat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.

Lineup

DJ Yoda

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
275 capacity

