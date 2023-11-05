Top track

Local Support

Sala Moondance
Sun, 5 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyMadrid
€10

About

TODOS LOS DOMINGOS EN SALA MOONDANCE / LOCAL SUPPORT / UN EVENTO DONDE ARTISTAS Y AMANTES DEL ARTE SE JUNTAN PARA COMPARTIR SU TRABAJO. MODA , ARTE VISUAL, DJ SETS , PREMIERS DE VÍDEOS, SHOWCASE Y MÁS EXPRESIONES ARTÍSTICAS EN UNA MISMA NOCHE.

Organizado por Moondance.

Lineup

Fabinho, Astrid Canales

Venue

Sala Moondance

C. de la Aduana, 21, 28012 679013092, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

