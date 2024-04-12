Top track

Démons (La frustration) [feat. Laylow]

Joanna

Le Marché Gare
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€22.50

About

2 ans après "Sérotonine", Joanna est de retour avec « WHERE'S THE LIGHT ? », son deuxième album solo. « J'apprends à vivre avec ma sensibilité, ses trésors et entrevoir la lumière malgré l’ombre très présente dans notre quotidien. Au-delà d’un projet music...

Présenté par Le Bazar

Lineup

Joanna

Venue

Le Marché Gare

4-6, Place Hubert Mounier, Lyon, 69002
Doors open8:00 pm

