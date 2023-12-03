DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disco Decadence St Albans

Trestle Arts Base
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsSt Albans
From £8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Join us for a party night of pure hedonistic joy, soundtracked by our mighty St Albans choir singing disco tunes from past and present in jaw-dropping harmony. Enjoy festive twists and irresistible dance beats. Let's deck the halls with disco!

No age limi...

Presented by Some Voices.

Lineup

Some Voices Choir

Venue

Trestle Arts Base

Russet Drive, St Albans, AL4 0JQ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.