The Mountain Goats

Roundhouse
Wed, 22 May 2024, 7:00 pm
£42.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Eat Your Own Ears Presents The Mountain Goats at Roundhouse.

The ticket price includes a £2 venue restoration levy

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

The Mountain Goats

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

