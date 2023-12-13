Top track

The Canvas Collective - Say Something

Drag to Live Music Ft. Mevius, The Canvas Collective, + more

Purgatory
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
$11.33

About

Tali Luna presents a night of music and drag! Featured local bands include Meviu§ and The Canvas Collective. Drag artists performing to live music by Tali Luna include Mt Aloofa, Samara Slaughter, Vape Kid Jr, Rainy Spell, Max Signals, and Xaddy Addy!

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

The Canvas Collective , Mevius

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

