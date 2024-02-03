DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FOETAL JUICE

The Underworld
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.06
About

Since 2005, Mancunian stalwart of extreme metal FOETAL JUICE has made it an inexorable mission to corrupt the underground with its feast of deliciously graceless, diabolically grim, and downright pustular, pissed off noise. Renowned in the UK underground,...

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

2
Foetal Juice, Basement Torture Killings, BrainBath and 2 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open5:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

