DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 - بندلس

Secret Warehouse
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L'heure est de vous présenter la suite de ces éditions Boundless - بندلس !

Rendez vous le 11.11 dans les 900 m de la warehouse pour un line up très sexy et chargée :)

Très heureux d'acceuillit à nos côtés,

YAZZUS
AMOR SATYR
LESS DISTRESS
LEGIT GIR...

Présenté par Boundless.

Lineup

Amor Satyr, Yazzus, Less Distress

Venue

Secret Warehouse

31 Boulevard Charles Moretti, 13014 Marseille, France
Doors open10:00 pm

