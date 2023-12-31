DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pop Never Dies! New Year's Eve Party!

The Waiting Room
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£10
About

Brought to you by HELLOMTTHW and The Line Of Best Fit, POP NEVER DIES is ready to bring in 2024 with the best and boldest pop music in existence.

From sing-along staples from the likes of Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Olivia Rodrigo throu...

Presented by The Line Of Best Fit
Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open9:00 pm
120 capacity

