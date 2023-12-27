DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Holiday Hangover with Mike, Clay & Connor

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 27 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
About

The Holiday Hangover with Mike, Clay & Connor live at Eddie's Attic!

Not so long ago…

Mike Willis, Clay Evans & Connor Rand were in a band together (Live From Nashville) that turned into another band (The Cumberland Collective) but in the end the drugs,...

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Connor Rand & The Red Dirt Band, Mike Willis

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

