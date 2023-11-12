DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LE PREMIER BALL DE VOGUING ORGANISÉ A BORDEAUX ARRIVE LE 12 NOVEMBRE !
UN EVENEMENT AUTOUR DE LA CULTURE « VOGUING » EN EXCLUSIVITÉ À BORDEAUX. LA SOLO & MEUTE CELESTE invitent THE FIRST FRENCH HOUSE à ouvrir les portes de la scene Ballroom, un mouvement
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.