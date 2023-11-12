DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LA SOLO x MEUTE CELESTE invitent HOUSE OF OWENS

Le Society
Sun, 12 Nov, 10:00 am
GigsBordeaux
LE PREMIER BALL DE VOGUING ORGANISÉ A BORDEAUX ARRIVE LE 12 NOVEMBRE !

UN EVENEMENT AUTOUR DE LA CULTURE « VOGUING » EN EXCLUSIVITÉ À BORDEAUX. LA SOLO & MEUTE CELESTE invitent THE FIRST FRENCH HOUSE à ouvrir les portes de la scene Ballroom, un mouvement Read more

Présenté par LA SOLO x Meute Céleste.

Le Society

Quai de Bacalan Hangar 19, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open10:00 am

