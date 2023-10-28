DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Worm Sound System vs Drifty

Crofters Rights
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsBristol
£7.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Wasson! October’s rolled around with another Worm Sound System to keep you wriggling through the long night. Heating up the vibes we're inviting our old pal Drifty - a true Bristol LEGEND and a behind-the-scenes Don at Shangri-La (Glastonbury), the Roomton Read more

Presented by Worm Disco Club.

Lineup

Drifty, Worm Sound System

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
80 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.