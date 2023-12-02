DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CARAVAN: A Celebration of World Music

Cherry Complex
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We return back for our December installment of CARAVAN with another wonderful lineup of Artists!

What will you hear at a CARAVAN night? This show is an open-format show where each DJ can play any genre of music they’d like. There’s only one rule: they mus...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cherry
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.