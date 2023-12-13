DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Renders es una banda de rock/pop fabricada en Argentina, pero montada en Madrid con más de 10 años de actividad ininterrumpida.
Luego de dos sold out en Café La Palma de Madrid, la banda regresa a la caverna de Cadavra después de 7 años, cuando se present...
