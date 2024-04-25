Top track

Tony Kofi & Alina Bzhezhinska - Altera Vita (For Pharoah Sanders)

Got a code?

Alina Bzhezhinska + Tony Kofi

Norwich Arts Centre
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bzhezhinska and Kofi, a remarkable jazz duo, seamlessly blend the ethereal sounds of the harp with the soulful melodies of the saxophone to create a musical experience that transcends boundaries. Their collaboration started in 2017 and is a testament to th...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
Lineup

Alina Bzhezhinska, Tony Kofi

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

