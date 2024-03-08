Top track

The Ocean with The World Is a Beautiful Place...

Siberia
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$31.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Right off the back of a 6 months world tour, the Berlin-based atmospheric post metal juggernaut The Ocean (Collective) returns with the follow-up to their critically acclaimed Phanerozoic double album. Holocene sees The Ocean add a closing chapter to their...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.

Lineup

The Ocean, The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Shy, Low

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

