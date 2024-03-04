Top track

I Might be Fake

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Master Peace : Live + Signing

Resident Music
Mon, 4 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Might be Fake
Got a code?

About

Catch Master Peace ply his trade in the racks of Resident Music's shop for an intimate instore performance - the last time you'll see this stratospheric talent in such a small space...

• The release date for physical copies of this album is 1st March 2024...

All Ages
Presented by Resident Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Master Peace

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.