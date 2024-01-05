DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ON GOING “Noche de Reinas” (Garrita, Mar, Luxi Villar)

El Sótano
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
GARRITA

Libertad Suárez a.k.a. Garrita, asturiana de nacimiento y afincada en Madrid desde hace más de una década, es cofundadora del colectivo Sisters of Rave (MAD/GAL), forma parte del colectivo Ciénaga (MAD) y colabora con el sello/productora Menta (BC...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.

Lineup

Luxi Villar

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

