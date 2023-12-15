DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Iceworld: Video Game Rock Show

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 15 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cobra Lounge presents...

Iceworld: Video Game Rock Show
ft. Arc Impulse: Chicago's premier Video Game Synth Rock Band
w/ Gunderslam, The Adventure Guild, and Andrew Estrada

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Andrew Estrada, Gunderslam, Arc Impulse

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

