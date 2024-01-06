DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade Nottingham is excited to present Nottingham originated metal band: How Do You Plead? Following their last sold out headliner, this unique event will be a chance to witness new never before heard tracks from the up and coming metal group.
