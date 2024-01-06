Top track

How Do You Plead? (Live)

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 6 Jan, 6:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£3.06

About

Rough Trade Nottingham is excited to present Nottingham originated metal band: How Do You Plead? Following their last sold out headliner, this unique event will be a chance to witness new never before heard tracks from the up and coming metal group.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
150 capacity

