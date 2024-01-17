Top track

Effello et les extraterrestres - 7H du matin

Effello&LesExtra...+Spaghetti Sluts+UnseenMedicine

Supersonic
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

***Il faut venir si tu es fan de... Green Day, Les Wampas & Fidlar

EFFELLO ET LES EXTRATERRESTRES*
(Youpi punk - Rock'n'rool UFO - Pantin, FR)
SPAGHETTI SLUTS
(Hyperpunk - Melesse, FR)
UNSEEN MEDICINE
(Garage punk - Paris, FR)

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Unseen Medicine, Spaghetti Sluts, Effello et les Extraterrestres

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

