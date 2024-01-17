DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
***Il faut venir si tu es fan de... Green Day, Les Wampas & Fidlar
EFFELLO ET LES EXTRATERRESTRES*
(Youpi punk - Rock'n'rool UFO - Pantin, FR)
SPAGHETTI SLUTS
(Hyperpunk - Melesse, FR)
UNSEEN MEDICINE
(Garage punk - Paris, FR)
INFORMAT...
