DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tuff Groove 100th Release Birthday

The Lower Third
Sat, 24 Aug 2024, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tuff Groove Recordings is reaching it's 100th release birthday, so what better way to celebrate than bringing a top tier Hard House line-up to London. Don't miss out!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Tuff Groove.

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.