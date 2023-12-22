DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Insomnia: London's Biggest End of Year Party

Scala
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HERE'S A PARTY WHERE WE ALL LINK UP TO PARTY REAL HARD.

IMSOMNIA - A SUPER EVENT ATTRACTING A DIVERSE GENRE OF RAVERS.

THIS EVENT IS GUARANTEED TO SELLOUT. SEE YOU THERE

HIPHOP - DANCEHALL - HOUSE - SOCA - AFROBEATS + MORE

DJ LARNI

SUPA NYTRO

CELEBRI...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Invasion Parties

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends5:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.