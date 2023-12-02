DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE GODS OF TIMES SQUARE

TT Liquor Store
Sat, 2 Dec, 3:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £5
About

Shot over six years in the mid-nineties by legendary photographer Richard Sandler, The God of Times Square is a portrait of the "Crossroads of the World' at the beginning of its transformation and end of the millennium, told through the words of its denize...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Venue

TT Liquor Store

TT Liquor Store , 17B Kingsland Road, Shoreditch , London E2 8AA
Doors open3:30 pm

