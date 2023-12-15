Top track

Fawn In The Garden

Hotel Ziggy
Fri, 15 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsWest Hollywood
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fawn in the Garden, is the indie artist, performer and singer/songwriter, Sarah Rosenkrantz. Fawn in the Garden is an empower pop, synth, 80’s dance genre that supports and encourages all beings to come together to celebrate their talents and passions.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hotel Ziggy.

Lineup

Ian Waters, Slower Power, Fawn In The Garden

Venue

Hotel Ziggy

8462 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

