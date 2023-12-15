DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fawn in the Garden, is the indie artist, performer and singer/songwriter, Sarah Rosenkrantz. Fawn in the Garden is an empower pop, synth, 80’s dance genre that supports and encourages all beings to come together to celebrate their talents and passions.
Bo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.