Top track

Cheaper Kind

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ira Wolf + Leah Lawson

DIFFERENT WRLD
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cheaper Kind
Got a code?

About

Raised in the mountains of Montana and making a home on the road, Ira Wolf's music and writing are vulnerably honest as she explores heartache, homesickness, and the highs and lows of an unconventional wandering lifestyle. She draws from personal experienc...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Different Wrld.

Lineup

Leah Lawson, Ira Wolf

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.