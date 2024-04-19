Top track

Cecilio G en Sound Isidro

Sala Shoko
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€17.63

About

Cecilio G en Sound Isidro

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por Sound Isidro.

Lineup

Cecilio G.

Venue

Sala Shoko

Calle de Toledo, 86, 28005 Madrid, Spain

Doors open8:00 pm

