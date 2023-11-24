Top track

Nirvana - Come As You Are

Teen Spirit - 90s Rock Night

Zanzibar
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyLiverpool
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come as you are and join us for the ultimate 90s Rock night!

DJs will be playing:

Nirvana / Pearl Jam/ Red Hot Chili Peppers/ Rage Against The Machine/ Guns N' Roses / Foo Fighters/ Green Day/ Blink 182 / Pixies / Weezer/ Oasis/ Blur/ Faith No More/ Radi...

This is an 18+ event. Photo ID required.
Presented by Throwback Events.
Venue

Zanzibar

43 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4AZ
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
300 capacity

