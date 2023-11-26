Top track

Hector - Purple Spit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SUN-AM LOST x The Ornate Project [Hector / Darius Syrossian] Nov 26 doors 4AM

Brooklyn Warehouse Location
Sun, 26 Nov, 4:00 am
DJNew York
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hector - Purple Spit
Got a code?

About

LOST BROOKLYN - AFTERHOURS - SAT NOVEMBER 26 - THANKGIVING EDITION

LOST Brooklyn - Thanksgiving WKND - The biggest after-hours in New York.

WE TAKE AFTERHOURS VERY SERIOUS!

LOST has team up with our friends the Ornate Project in the center of Brooklyn t...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Lost Brooklyn

Lineup

Hector, Darius Syrossian

Venue

Brooklyn Warehouse Location

Brooklyn, NY, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.