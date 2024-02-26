DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ALL THAT JAZZ

Farr's Dalston
Mon, 26 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The preternaturally gifted director and choreographer Bob Fosse turned the camera on his own life for this madly imaginative, self-excoriating musical masterpiece. Roy Scheider gives the performance of his career as Joe Gideon, whose exhausting work schedu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Lineup

Venue

Farr's Dalston

17-19 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.