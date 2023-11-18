DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dick Appointment: Dualité, Rahrah Gabor, Asanni Armon, Dangerous Rose, Oscar Nñ, Huny XO, Kenni Javon

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DickAppointment teams up with Black Trans Femmes for the Arts to celebrate National Trasngender Awareness Week bringing you a show you don't want to miss. Music by Dangerous Rose, Oscar Nñ, Hunny XO, and Kenni Javon.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

Oscar Nñ, Kenni Javon, Dualite

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

