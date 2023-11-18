DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DickAppointment teams up with Black Trans Femmes for the Arts to celebrate National Trasngender Awareness Week bringing you a show you don't want to miss. Music by Dangerous Rose, Oscar Nñ, Hunny XO, and Kenni Javon.
