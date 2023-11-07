DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alex's Bar Karaoke

Alex's Bar
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get $2 Hamms by bringing in cans of food to donate to the Long Beach Rescue Mission food drive! One can gets you one $2 Hamms so bring in as many as you can!

Weekly Karaoke with no Cover and an extensive book of songs selections. Arrive early if you pla...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

