Da-Te November Edition

Republic Latin Fusion
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sponsored by @greygoose @diplomaticorum ☀️

Latin music, pop hits, trap and the coolest vibes 🪩❤️‍🔥

Piñata, confetti, bubbles and more 🐰

Make sure to arrive early to avoid the lines. And don't worry about getting thirsty - our bar will be stocked with...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Da-Te Reggaeton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Republic Latin Fusion

181 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm
500 capacity

