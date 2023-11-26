DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sons of Martha

The Waiting Room
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sons of Martha play their debut live show.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Waiting Room.

Sons of Martha

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

