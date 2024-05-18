DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hip-Hop Orchestra in Miami!

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 18 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $41.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

When was the last time you witnessed; strings, horns and piano at a Hip-Hop concert? Add to that, a party-rocking DJ, a soul-stirring female vocalist and a fire-breathing MC and that is still but a fraction of what you'll see when you catch Thee Phantom &...

All ages
Presented by Invisible Man Productions

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

