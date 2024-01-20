Top track

Karma B - Le Dive con Qualcosa in Più

MaschiE... Quello che gli uomini non dicono

Capitol
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€21.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dopo il tour del 2022 “Le Dive con qualcosa in più”, l’esuberante duo di drag queen KARMA B torna sui palchi di tutta Italia con il nuovo spettacolo “MaschiE… Quello che gli uomini non dicono”, uno show dal vivo unico e frizzante sul tema della maschiolo...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Freak and Chic Srl.
Lineup

Karma B

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

