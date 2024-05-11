DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ELS MENORS DE 12 ANYS TAMBÉ HAN D'OBTENIR UNA ENTRADA (GRATUÏTA) PER ACCEDIR AL RECINTE. Envia un correu electrònic a ticketing@embassat.com per sol·licitar-la.
El retorn als escenaris de Ferran Palau és sens dubte una de les millors notícies de la tempor...
No, però han d'obtenir una entrada. Màxim 2 entrades gratuïtes per adult. Envia un correu a ticketing@embassat.com amb les dades de compra de l'entrada d'adult demanant l'accés a l'entrada gratuïta per menors de 12 anys.
Si. Envia un correu a ticketing@embassat.com amb les dades de compra de l'abonament per l'Embassa't 2024 i et facilitarem el descompte de 2€.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.