Concert Presentació EM amb Ferran Palau

L'Estruch, Fàbrica de Creació de les Arts en Viu
Sat, 11 May, 7:30 pm
GigsSabadell
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ELS MENORS DE 12 ANYS TAMBÉ HAN D'OBTENIR UNA ENTRADA (GRATUÏTA) PER ACCEDIR AL RECINTE. Envia un mail a ticketing@embassat.com per sol·licitar-la.

El retorn als escenaris de Ferran Palau és sens dubte una de les millors notícies de la temporada. Sabadell...

Organitzat per Associació Juvenil Sabadell Sona Jove
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ferran Palau

Venue

L'Estruch, Fàbrica de Creació de les Arts en Viu

Carrer De Sant Isidre 140, 08208 Sabadell, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

FAQs

Els menors de 12 anys han de pagar?

No, però han d'obtenir una entrada. Màxim 2 entrades gratuïtes per adult. Envia un correu a ticketing@embassat.com amb les dades de compra de l'entrada d'adult demanant l'accés a l'entrada gratuïta per menors de 12 anys.

Feu descompte si tinc l'abonament per l'Embassa't 2024?

Si. Envia un correu a ticketing@embassat.com amb les dades de compra de l'abonament per l'Embassa't 2024 i et facilitarem el descompte de 2€.

