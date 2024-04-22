Top track

Good Love 2.0

Priya Ragu

La Bellevilloise
Mon, 22 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Priya Ragu, est une artiste Suisse dont la première mixtape "damnshestamil" a connu un succès international. Ses parents, réfugiés en Suisse, suite à la guerre civile Sri-Lankaise qui a éclatée dans les années 1980, lui ont permis de baigner dans la cultur...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.

Lineup

Priya Ragu

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

