DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Itchy Teeth

Justines
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£8

About

ITCHY TEETH is a Margate based band built around the songwriting duo Xav Clarke and Charlie Hannah, and drummer Oli Booker – they write hyper-melodic, witty and harmony-layered pop that boldly tiptoes the line between sincerity and irony – if it’s possible...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by You're Out Margate

Lineup

Itchy Teeth

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

