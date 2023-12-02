DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TENZIN

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On Saturday 2nd December, Select Sounds Ldn founder takes control of the Jaguar Shoes dance floor with his groovy, body moving house cuts whilst always staying true to his routes by dropping those heavy baseline, garage and sometimes jungle tracks in his s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.

Tenzin

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open11:00 pm
180 capacity

