DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Long Live The George - Ben Miles and Toby Jones DJ + Stepbrother

The George Tavern
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50

About

Ben Miles and Toby Jones serve up twisted tunes, 70's/80's indie/synthwave nuggets, dubs, edits, house music and everything in between with a live appearance by George favorites Stepbrother.. raising funds for the campaign to keep The George Tavern the vit...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern.

Lineup

Stepbrother

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

